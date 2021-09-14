Need to speed up vaccination in next 60 days

Madurai

With the third wave fear looming large, doctors have appealed to the State government to speed up the vaccination drive on a war footing.

While sounding optimistic, the doctors said COVID-19’s third wave may not be as severe and scary as the second but is inevitable.

The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association president, K Senthil told mediapersons here on Saturday that vaccination in the eligible population should be done in the shortest period of time to prevent the surge of the next wave.

Citing the success of the Sunday mega camps when 26 lakh people were vaccinated in a day in Tamil Nadu, Dr.Senthil suggested similar camps need to be held at least thrice a week over the next two months to check the coronavirus spread in the State.

He said all departments need to join hands to administer at least five crore more doses over the next 60 days and assured full support and cooperation of government doctors to achieve the target.

According to him, of six crore people in Tamil Nadu, one crore have taken both doses and four crores are done with the first dose. Injecting the pending doses should become a priority now, he asserted, and added, elective procedures can be halted excluding emergency and life saving services in order to mobilise and focus on the mass vaccination drive.

“Stocks of vaccine, mobilisation of the people living in rural interiors and pooling in of staff from across all departments are the need of the hour if we want to increase our vaccination coverage without delay and keep our population safe,” he added.