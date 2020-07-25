Need to regulate online gaming: HC

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday asked the State government to consider passing a suitable legislation to regulate and control online gaming, through licence, be it in real or virtual world.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the court was not against virtual games, but there should be a regulatory body to monitor the legal gaming activities.

The court observed that online games were mushrooming and the advertisements on social media were aimed to induce unemployed youth into playing these games. The youth took to these games on the pretext of earning money comfortably from their home, the judge said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by a school teacher who sought to quash the FIR registered against him by the Tirunelveli police. The police had booked him and his friends under the Tamil Nadu Gaming Act after they were found playing cards. The court quashed the FIR registered against the petitioner.