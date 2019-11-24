Need to ratify ILO convention for working women stressed

“Like in most underdeveloped countries, the working women in India are also underpaid and their labour is exploited across public and private sectors. Hence, women from all walks of life must join together to fight for their rights,” said former Member of Legislative Assembly K. Balabharathi here on Sunday.

She was addressing women workers from different sectors during the launch of a 16-day campaign against gender-based violence and harassment at workplace. Organised by Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation, Action Aid and John Lewis Foundation, the campaign stresses the need for the Central government to ratify Convention 190 of the International Labour Organisation (ILO). G. Pankajam, former Vice-Chancellor of Gandhigram Rural Institute, led the signature campaign for ratification of the convention.

Ms. Balabarathi said Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan would speak in Parliament on the need to ratify the convention.

According to the convention, violence and harassment at workplace constitute human rights violations. It also defines any behaviour or practice which is likely to result in physical, psychological, sexual and economic harm as gender-based violence and harassment.

The women working in commercial establishments, especially textile and jewellery shops, petrol bunks and shopping malls, were forced to stand for 12 hours each day, said S. Selva Gomathi, managing trustee, Justice Shivraj V. Patil Foundation for Socio-Legal Studies and Development.

“We urge the State government to amend The Shops and Establishments Act, 1960, to introduce provisions for seating arrangements for women at workplace,” she said.

Ms. Gomathi also said that the ILO convention recognised that harassment and violence went beyond the physical workplace covering the place used for eating and resting, and the mode of commuting.

During the course of the campaign, appeals would be placed to MPs, National Human Rights Commission and trade unions to take steps to ensure that the Centre ratified the convention.