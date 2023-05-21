May 21, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the International Day for Biological Diversity which is observed on May 22, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy and Minister for Forests M. Mathiventhan inaugurated and participated in a ‘Nature Walk’ at Idayapatti in Madurai district, on Sunday.

According to the press release issued by the Madurai District Administration, every year such events are conducted to create awareness among the people on the importance of biodiversity conservation. Idayappti was chosen for the event this year as the area was rich in biodiversity.

“Idayapatti is home to a rich and diverse flora and fauna. The area boasts of plants with rich medicinal values and it is a protected area,” said the release.

The Ministers along with the government officials, local people and volunteers took part in the hour-long Nature Walk.

The Ministers said that the Tamil Nadu government has been taking various steps in order to protect forests and waterbodies through initiatives like the Green Tamil Nadu Mission and the Tamil Nadu Wetland Mission.

Last year Arittapatti and Meenakshipuram villages in Madurai district were declared the first biodiversity heritage sites in Tamil Nadu. Necessary steps were being taken to identify more such places in Tamil Nadu, the Ministers said. Later, a cycle rally was flagged off in Uthangudi as part of the celebrations.

Tree Walk

DHAN Foundation and Madurai Green also conducted a ‘Tree Walk’ at Viraganoor on Sunday. Professor D. Stephen of The American College said that the walk was regularly conducted in order to create awareness among the people about the need to protect trees. “Students, teachers and others take part in the event. Identification of trees, the importance of native trees and origin of the exotic trees are some of the topics that are discussed. Over 50 people regularly participate in the event”, he said.