Need to embrace technology emphasised 

Former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited D. Rajkumar handing over degree certificate to a student at the convocation of Thiagarajar School of Management in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Emphasising the need to embrace technology in order to achieve success in career and life, former Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited D. Rajkumar said that along with skill, knowledge and attitude, technology is important.

He was speaking at the 35th annual convocation of the Thiagarajar School of Management (TSM). He advised the students to constantly innovate themselves. Learning was a continuous process. One should be responsible and contribute to society, he said. He presented degrees and diplomas to 231 MBA and PGDM graduates of the academic year 2018-20.

Chairman of Board of Directors, TSM, B.T. Bangera, congratulated the students. He told them that the real learning starts now and that they have to update themselves regularly. Director of TSM Murali Sambasivan presented the annual report of the institute.

Correspondent of TSM Valli Ramaswami, Member of the Board of Governors Joseph Zachariah and Principal Selvalakshmi were present. Faculty member S. Goswami proposed a vote of thanks. The 36th annual convocation of the Institute will be held on September 25 for the MBA and PGDM graduates of the academic year 2019-21.