ADVERTISEMENT

Need to develop Karaikudi stressed

March 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Stressing the need for overall development of Karaikudi region in Sivaganga district, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Karaikudi, has urged the State to look into a set of demands put forth by it.

Chamber president Samy Thiravidamani said the development of Chettinadu airport was a long-pending demand of the people of the region. The region was known for its cultural heritage. Therefore, steps should be taken to develop tourism.

Further, he said Karaikudi Government District Headquarters Hospital needed an overhaul. There was an urgent need for adequate infrastructure and additional staff at the hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a Sub-Court was sanctioned for Karaikudi. The cases pending before Devakottai court pertaining to Karaikudi region should be transferred to the Sub-Court in Karaikudi. Also, the Regional Transport Office in Karaikudi should be upgraded, considering the increase in the number of vehicles coming up for registration, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US