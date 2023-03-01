Need to develop Karaikudi stressed

March 01, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MADURAI

Stressing the need for overall development of Karaikudi region in Sivaganga district, the Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Karaikudi, has urged the State to look into a set of demands put forth by it.

Chamber president Samy Thiravidamani said the development of Chettinadu airport was a long-pending demand of the people of the region. The region was known for its cultural heritage. Therefore, steps should be taken to develop tourism.

Further, he said Karaikudi Government District Headquarters Hospital needed an overhaul. There was an urgent need for adequate infrastructure and additional staff at the hospital.

He said a Sub-Court was sanctioned for Karaikudi. The cases pending before Devakottai court pertaining to Karaikudi region should be transferred to the Sub-Court in Karaikudi. Also, the Regional Transport Office in Karaikudi should be upgraded, considering the increase in the number of vehicles coming up for registration, he said.