Need to develop Chettinadu region stressed

February 02, 2023 04:07 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - KARAIKUDI

The Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Karaikudi has welcomed the announcement made in the Union Budget 2023-24 that no income tax would be levied on the annual income of up to Rs. 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

The Chamber President Samy Thiravidamani said that the announcement on budget allocations for railway and urban development were also welcome. However, he said that he was disappointed with the allocation for industries.

Further, the Chamber President said that he welcomed the announcement on new nursing colleges, development of 50 additional airports, heliports and advanced landing grounds. It would improve regional connectivity, he said.

He also welcomed the decision for the development of 50 new tourism destinations. He hoped that the Chettinadu region would feature in both the development of additional airports and tourism destinations. He said that the development of the airport in the region was a long pending demand of the people. The region was known for its rich cultural heritage. Therefore, it should feature in the list of tourism destinations and be developed, he said.

