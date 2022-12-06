Need to combat present political, economic situation: Tapan Sen

December 06, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The 10th National Conference of the All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers (AIFAWH) commenced in Madurai on Tuesday. The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) General Secretary and former Member of Parliament Tapan Sen inaugurated the four-day conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Tapan Sen said that there was a need to combat the present political and economic situation. He urged the anganwadi workers and helpers to identify the common enemy and counter it.

He said that the AIFAWH was an important wing of the CITU. It played a major role in not only rural areas but also urban areas and helped spread the message of CITU, he said.

Even though there were advancements made, there were also gaps and general problems which had to be overcome. How to address and overcome the challenges is the objective of the conference.

Recollecting the Babri Masjid incident, he said that since then and till date politics had seen a “sea change.” There was divide and rule at the cost of the people. This should be combated and uprooted, he said.

He said that the Union government was not only targeting the anganwadi sector, but also the other welfare schemes. The budget allocation had gone down and had created a roadblock. Corporates were being involved in the administration, he charged.

Mr. Tapan Sen said that capitalism was leading the show not only in India, but also globally. Earlier, farmers were suffering, but now even daily wagers are suffering. Wages have gone down. The Union government wants to privatise everything. Transport and electricity sectors are also being privatised.

Referring to the farmers’ protest and the protests by women in Iran, he urged the workers to identify their enemy and expose the corporate communal nexus in governments. They had to act to save the anganwadi sector. They had to save the people and save the nation, he said.

Anganwadi workers across India participated. AIFAWH General Secretary A.R. Sindhu, President Usharani, Secretary Veena Gupta and Treasurer Anju Maini took part in the discussions following the inaugural event.