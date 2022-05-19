Need to abolish child labour

DINDIGUL

Child labour cannot be encouraged under any circumstance, said chairperson of Tamil Nadu State Commission for Women A. S. Kumari here on Thursday.

Presiding over a review meeting in the presence of senior officers from various departments here, she said that the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has been motivating women to come forward and be a part of development in every sphere.

The Chief Minister had given free bus travel for women in government buses, revived self-help-groups across the State. Higher education campuses had been thrown open to the economically weaker sections in the society. Child labour and child marriage cannot be allowed under these circumstances. Both officials and parents had a major role in abolishing them, she said.

Collector S Visakan said that the district administration in coordination with the police and other departments had reviewed pending cases and initiated action. The Social Welfare Department officials explained the steps taken in preventing child marriages in the district.

Superintendent of Police V. R. Srinivasan, ADSP S. P. Lavanya, and DRO V. Latha spoke on the initiatives taken in this regard. Complaints of dowry harassment, child marriage and child labour were discussed.