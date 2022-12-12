Need of the hour to introduce moral values through teaching Tirukkural to students in order to create a more tolerant and harmonious society, says HC

December 12, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MADURAI

“The need of the hour is to introduce moral values through teaching Tirukkural to the students in order to create a more tolerant and harmonious society”, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and J. Sathya Narayana Prasad observed that Tirukkural, a noble scripture written by the great Tamil Saint Tiruvalluvar, emphasises moral values and ethical codes that are indispensable for people in their private as well as public lives.

The philosophies propounded therein are idealistic in nature and are relevant to the people, irrespective of caste, culture, religion, nationalities, etc. All the aspects of life are covered in Tirukkural. That is the reason why it has been universally accepted as a holy book.

Today, the world is facing many problems like theft of property and knowledge, rape, economic depletion, greed, alcoholism, intolerance, dishonesty, inequality, disrespect to elders, child abuse, and religious impostors etc. These problems though may look like individual problems have a great impact on society. Thus, the need of the hour is to introduce moral values through teaching Tirukkural to students in order to create a more tolerant and harmonious society, the judges observed.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation petition filed by P. Ramkumar of Madurai, a visually challenged lawyer, who sought a direction to the State to properly implement a court order passed in 2016.

The court observed that learning Tirukkural is important to students, because it inculcates values and moral principles that can be applied in their everyday lives.

The State submitted that it is engaged in the process of printing the meaning of each and every kural in the text books by including 108 chapters/adhigarams of Tirukkural (Arathupal and Porutpal) in the curriculum for students from Class VI and XII and also including questions from Tirukkural in the examinations by awarding 15 to 20 marks from the academic year 2022-2023, besides initiating other measures to familiarise Thirukkural to the students.

Taking note of the submission, the court directed the State to complete the process in three months strictly in accordance with the 2016 court order and file a report.