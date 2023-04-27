Need for more child counsellors stressed

April 27, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - MADURAI

Member of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights R.G. Anand said the Tamil Nadu government should appoint more counsellors for children in order to avoid instances of juveniles in conflict with law escaping from observation homes.

Mr. Anand also urged the authorities to expedite the process of appointing the Child Welfare Committee in Madurai. As of now, a team from Dindigul had been placed in-charge for Madurai. It would visit Madurai in order to deal with cases.

Addressing a press meet at Tallakulam All Women Police Station after inspecting the child-friendly corner there, he said it was important to have such child-friendly corner at police stations taking into account the number of POCSO and family-related cases.

Mr. Anand said that 51 places, particularly those around places of worship like temples, mosques and churches, had been identified as ‘places of zero tolerance’ to child begging and child labour. In Tamil Nadu, nine places, including Meenakshi Sundareshwarar Temple in Madurai, had been identified. He said he would be conducting field reviews at all these places.

A team comprising officials from various departments would monitor these places. They would conduct bi-weekly inspections and take steps towards rehabilitating the children, if found any. An awareness campaign would be conducted on various aspects. Steps would be taken to set up a Bench in Madurai to hear complaints and grievances of children, he said.

He said a ‘one stop centre’ should be established in the State to look into all aspects of child welfare. He inspected an anganwadi in Valluvar Colony, areas around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple and Tallakulam police station as part of his visit to the city to take stock of things.