Need for more ‘108’ ambulances for COVID-19 patients emphasised

Madurai

01 July 2020 17:29 IST

In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, there is a need to deploy additional ‘108’ ambulances to cater to positive patients, say ambulance drivers.

V. Vimal Raj, Programme Manager, GVK- EMRI, said that currently three ambulances for Madurai city and one ambulance each for Elumalai and T. Kallupatti have been deployed for catering to COVID-19 positive patients.

However, these numbers are insufficient to cater to the growing demand for the vehicles by positive patients, says a driver of the ‘108’ Ambulance Employees’ Welfare Association. “Due to shortage in the number of ambulances we are unable to reach the residences of patients on time,” he said.

Concurring with this viewpoint, another driver said that a couple of days back, a patient from Iyer Bungalow had placed a request for an ambulance at 3.30 p.m. to be dropped at the COVID-19 speciality wing of Government Rajaji Hospital. “However, due to a large number of cases that I had to attend to, I could pick up the patient only at 11.30 p.m. that day,” he said

The delay in picking up positive patients often worsens their anxiety, said S. Prasanna Kumar whose friend recently had to wait for many hours for an ambulance. “Persons who test positive would want to reach the health facility as soon as possible, as they would want to avoid the spread of infection. Also, many who cannot afford for private ambulances, are dependent on ‘108’ ambulances,” he said.

While some have the option to reach the hospital using their own vehicles, many need an ambulance to reach the hospital, he added.

A medical technician, working in one of the ‘108’ ambulances, said that bearing the discomfort of wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), they are picking up many cases everyday. “The problem arises when positive patients have to be picked up from interior pockets, when there are already a large number of cases in the city,” he said.

Hence, additional ambulances have to be deployed for COVID-19 patients at least for Melur and Tirumangalam blocks, he added.

Mr. Vimal Raj said that the district totally has 30 ambulances, including the five vehicles deployed for COVID-19 patients. Apart from these, one ambulance has been sent to Chennai. “Due to additional demand, we had increased the number of COVID-19 ambulances from three to five, a few days back. But, along with COVID-19 there are other emergencies that our ambulances have to attend to. So, we will assess the need and accordingly deploy vehicles for COVID-19 patients,” he said.