ADVERTISEMENT

Necessary steps will be taken to desilt Vaigai dam, State tells HC

February 22, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The court was told that an estimate for the desilting work had been submitted to the government for approval and a detailed project report had been prepared. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The State on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that desilting of Vaigai dam in Theni district would be taken up after the water level comes below 40 feet and after the sanctioning of the necessary funds for the same.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that desilting of the dam will be taken up and necessary announcements had been made in the budget sessions. As of now, the water level at the dam was around 69 feet (the maximum level is 71 ft) and it was not feasible to carry out desilting activities to remove mud and sludge.

The authorities submitted that the water level should be below 40 ft in order to take necessary steps for desilting the dam. It would be done after the sanction of necessary funds to carry out the desilting work. An estimate for the work has been submitted to the government for approval and a detailed project report had been prepared, it was submitted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal will be taken up following approval and sanction by the Finance Department based on the funds available, the court was told. Taking note of the submissions made, the court disposed of a petition filed in 2018 by K. K. Ramesh of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to desilt Vaigai dam for the benefit of the farmers and the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US