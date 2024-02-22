Necessary steps will be taken to desilt Vaigai dam, State tells HC

February 22, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The State on Thursday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that desilting of Vaigai dam in Theni district would be taken up after the water level comes below 40 feet and after the sanctioning of the necessary funds for the same.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices D. Krishnakumar and R. Vijayakumar that desilting of the dam will be taken up and necessary announcements had been made in the budget sessions. As of now, the water level at the dam was around 69 feet (the maximum level is 71 ft) and it was not feasible to carry out desilting activities to remove mud and sludge.

The authorities submitted that the water level should be below 40 ft in order to take necessary steps for desilting the dam. It would be done after the sanction of necessary funds to carry out the desilting work. An estimate for the work has been submitted to the government for approval and a detailed project report had been prepared, it was submitted.

The proposal will be taken up following approval and sanction by the Finance Department based on the funds available, the court was told. Taking note of the submissions made, the court disposed of a petition filed in 2018 by K. K. Ramesh of Madurai who had sought a direction to the authorities to desilt Vaigai dam for the benefit of the farmers and the people.