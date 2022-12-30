Nearly 83-km roads being laid, says Additional Collector

December 30, 2022 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Additional Collector (Development) C. Dinesh Kumar inspected the ongoing works of laying link roads running up to 83 km in rural areas across the district on Friday.

The works, are being undertaken by the Rural Development department at a total cost of ₹50.70 crore in Reddiarchatram, Natham, Sanarpatti, Batlagundu, Nilakottai, Thoppampatti, Oddanchatram, Palani and Vedasandur, stated a press release.

Mr Kumar said that roads spanning a distance of 5 km each would be laid from Thevarappanpatti in Athoor panchayat union, between V.S. Kottai to Ammapatti in Sanarpatti panchayat union and Thoppampatti Thalaiyoothu to Keeranur in Oddanchatram taluk at a cost of ₹2.53 crore, ₹2.97 crore and ₹2.40 crore respectively.

The works include laying a 4-km road between Kothappulli panchayat to Appanpatti in Reddiarchatram panchayat union, between Kudaikatti and Karuthanaickenpatti; and between Chellappanaickenpatti to Poyampatti at a cost of ₹1.76 crore, ₹1.43 crore and ₹2.12 crore respectively.

Further, tar roads spanning a distance of 4 km from Gopalpatti to Korachinnampatti at a cost of ₹3.27 crore, Pushpathoor Vayaloor to Mayilapuram in Thoppampatti taluk at a cost of ₹1.18 crore and G.S. Road to A.T.Colony in Ulliakottai at a cost of ₹1.77 crore would be laid.

In addition, a 4 km road would be laid between Thalaiyoothu to Sandasetti Valasu at a cost of ₹1.84 crore and a 3.21 km road between T.K. Road and G.E. Road in R. Pudukottai in Gujiliamparai taluk at a cost of ₹1.87 crore.

Further, a 3 km road each between R. Kombai T. K. Road and Pookambadi at a cost of ₹1.19 crore and from Pallapatti to Kannimanagar in Kullakundu panchayat at a cost of ₹1.52 crore would be laid.

An 8 km road from Natham Sendurai to Kalathupatti at a cost of ₹4.74 crore, and road from Batlagundu to Pullimankombai at a cost of ₹8.27 crore while a 10 km stretch between Kookkal Main Road to Kundarampatti Road in Palani taluk at a cost of ₹8.09 would be laid.

The Additional Collector said that all these road would be laid within two months.

Further, Rural Development Agency Executive Engineer Anuradha and others were present.