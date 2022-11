November 30, 2022 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MADURAI

Teppakulam police seized nearly 200 kg of banned tobacco products on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a two-wheeler near Teppakulam and seized around 200 kg of the banned products. They arrested T. Rathinavel Pandian, 40, of Anuppanadi and seized his vehicle.. The police also arrested Singaraj, 32, of Melur, after investigation revealed that he had supplied the tobacco products to the accused. A case has been registered and further probe is on.