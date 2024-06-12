NDSA officials inspect Sothuparai dam

A team of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) officials, led by its Southern Regional Head, Ajay Kumar Sinha, inspected the safety of Sothuparai dam in Periyakulam on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The officials inspected the stability of the masonry structure of the dam, which serves as a source of water for irrigation and drinking water of Periyakulam and its surroundings.

Surplus water from Berijam lake on Kodaikanal hills fill up this dam with 100-mcft capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team also discussed the discharge of flood water from the dam with the Water Resources Department officials. They also verified the daily water level, storage and inflow, discharge data of the dam.

The team inspected the seepage gallery and measured whether the seepage was within the permissible limits.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Sountharam, and Assistant Engineer, Kamalakannan, were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.