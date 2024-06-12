GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NDSA officials inspect Sothuparai dam

Published - June 12, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

A team of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) officials, led by its Southern Regional Head, Ajay Kumar Sinha, inspected the safety of Sothuparai dam in Periyakulam on Wednesday.

The officials inspected the stability of the masonry structure of the dam, which serves as a source of water for irrigation and drinking water of Periyakulam and its surroundings.

Surplus water from Berijam lake on Kodaikanal hills fill up this dam with 100-mcft capacity.

The team also discussed the discharge of flood water from the dam with the Water Resources Department officials. They also verified the daily water level, storage and inflow, discharge data of the dam.

The team inspected the seepage gallery and measured whether the seepage was within the permissible limits.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Sountharam, and Assistant Engineer, Kamalakannan, were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.