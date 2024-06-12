NDSA officials inspect Sothuparai dam

A team of National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) officials, led by its Southern Regional Head, Ajay Kumar Sinha, inspected the safety of Sothuparai dam in Periyakulam on Wednesday.

The officials inspected the stability of the masonry structure of the dam, which serves as a source of water for irrigation and drinking water of Periyakulam and its surroundings.

Surplus water from Berijam lake on Kodaikanal hills fill up this dam with 100-mcft capacity.

The team also discussed the discharge of flood water from the dam with the Water Resources Department officials. They also verified the daily water level, storage and inflow, discharge data of the dam.

The team inspected the seepage gallery and measured whether the seepage was within the permissible limits.

Assistant Executive Engineer, Sountharam, and Assistant Engineer, Kamalakannan, were present.