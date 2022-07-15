NDRF, railway personnel conduct drill in Madurai

July 15, 2022 14:13 IST

State of preparedness of personnel, machine to respond to emergency situations assessed

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with Madurai Division of Southern Railway conducted a drill of rescue operation at Koodal Nagar railway station to assess the state of preparedness of all agencies to respond to emergency situations, on Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A team of NDRF personnel, led by its Deputy Commandant, S. Vaithiyalingam, demonstrated the skill of its force and efficiency of its various rescue tools and techniques in rescuing injured passengers from a derailed coach that fell on to its side by cutting open the steel rods of the windows and the coach wall.

The swiftness in reaching the accident site by various agencies like NDRF, railway officials, Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, local administration, ambulances and the speed at which they take up various aspects of rescue work were recorded.

"The mock drill ensures the clarity in role (in rescue operation) of each of the department," said Mr. Vaithiyalingam.

NDRF personnel conducted a line search — where in four to five personnel stand in a line and shout from outside the coach asking the injured passengers to knock using anything available to identify their location inside the coach.

While the passengers are pulled out through emergency windows (or by cutting the window rods), those injured and rendered immobile are rescued by cutting open a passage closer to them.

Within few minutes, the Senior Divisional Safety Safety Officer, K. Mohideen Pitchai, arrived at the spot along with the Accident Relief Train (ART).

The coach is cut open from different directions for rescuing all at the earliest.

Mr. Pitchai, who was the incident commander at the accident site, said that the ART had a medical relief van, and spares like rails, sleepers for track restoration.

"In case of accident involving trains, the accident relief medical van, which is self-propelled would arrive first at the accident site as rescue of passengers is of paramount importance," he said.

The medical van has a ward like structure and an operation theatre to provide first to injured passengers. Then, the passengers could be taken to nearest hospital for further treatment.

"Only after our men comb the entire coach and ensure there is no more passenger to be rescued, we close our rescue operation," Mr. Vaithiyalingam said.

In case of accident involving goods train, the men and materials of the ART is rushed for re-railing. The work of restoring track/over head power supply is also simultaneously taken up.

The 140-tonne hydraulic crane Pandyan was used to make the coach stand on its wheels and then rerail it.

Even as the ground work for rescuing was going on, the NDRF personnel set up communication gadgets, including satellite connectivity.

Meanwhile, railway officials set up a camp with a help desk. Every passenger is counted with reference to the reservation chart and details of injured and the hospital to which they are rushed are noted down so that the anxious relatives are guided properly to reach their dear ones.

A refund counter is also set up there. Food and water is arranged for the passengers along with alternative transport facility.

The RPF and GRP personnel cordon off the accident site and take up crowd management activity.

"Every mock drill is a learning experience. Today, we knew about the superior quality of the cutting machines the railway personnel were using. We would share this information with our headquarters and get to procure them to ensure quick rescue," Mr. Vaithiyalingam said.

The feedback is shared with all stake holders and the positives and slackness is discussed to further improve the rescue operations by all involved.