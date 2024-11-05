NDRF holds drill and exhibition of skills in Tirunelveli

Various precautionary measures and exercises are being conducted in Tirunelveli district to raise public awareness about disaster management, said Tirunelveli District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan on Tuesday.

Speaking at the disaster management drill and exhibition of disaster management equipment organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the police department and Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue services at VOC Stadium in Tirunelveli, he said that disaster awareness programmes were conducted throughout the district, following the instruction of Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

He said the NDRF teams assigned to southern districts have studied the coastal areas, Thamirabarani river bank, hills where Thamirabarani originates including Karayaru and Manjolai and documented the precautions that can be taken during various types of calamities.

The drill was organised to foster awareness among the public and students following the onset of northeast monsoon. As part of the drill people from the revenue department, the city and district police department, Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, medical department and volunteers explained and demonstrated various safety measures to be taken during disasters.

C. Robert Bruce, Member of Parliament, Tirunelveli; N.O. Sukhaputra, corporation Commissioner; G.S. Anitha, Deputy Commissioner of Police, were present.