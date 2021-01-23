NDMA holds training programme for volunteers

Ramesh Kumar Ganda, Joint Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), launched ‘Aapda Mitra,’ a concept of roping in community volunteers to help victims during natural calamity here on Saturday.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, who presided, said that volunteers from the NSS and Nehru Yuva Kendra and other organisations may join and serve the needy in times of crisis.

The Union government, which had launched the scheme five years ago, had now expanded it to many States. With as many as 16 districts, including 13 coastal districts, identified in Tamil Nadu, the Centre was keen to identify volunteers and impart training.

The objective was to rope in only those who wanted to join the initiative and serve the people, the officials said and added that training would be given by experts from the field.

The scheme would be launched next month and the officials hoped there would be a good number of response to it. After giving training, the volunteers would be given exposure to natural calamities handled by experts in Chennai and other States.

The volunteers, who attended the session held at the Collectorate, were given a guide about the NDMA. They were informed about the training module.

Last year, when many districts in the State faced the wrath of north east monsoon and unseasonal rains, the concept of educating and creating awareness had widely spread among the masses. The trainers spoke on the features and how being prepared to face the calamity would save lives and properties.