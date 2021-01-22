‘NDA will retain power in Tamil Nadu’

BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi says that development works to the tune of ₹5.10 lakh crore were going on with the Central funding

BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi on Friday expressed confidence that the AIADMK-led NDA would retain power in the State after the Assembly elections.

Addressing journalists in Tirunelveli, he said the BJP was according highest priority to the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu. Development works to the tune of ₹5.10 lakh crore were going on with the Central funding.

Claiming that the BJP was strong enough to field candidates in all 234 Assembly constituencies, he said the party had categorised the constituencies from ‘A’ to ‘C’, based on its winning prospects with ‘C’ category denoting ‘weak’.

“While BJP has decent number of ‘A’ category segments where the party’s success is guaranteed, we have to work hard to strengthen the party in the ‘B’ category,” said Mr. Ravi who refused to name the ‘A’ category constituencies.

Asked if the release of V. K. Sasikala, former aide of late AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa from prison would have any impact on the political alliance in Tamil Nadu, he said: “Wait and see”.

BJP state president L. Murugan said the party, which was strengthening its booth committees, had set a target of enrolling 10 lakh members within the next 100 days. While party national president J. P. Nadda would come to Madurai on January 30 to discuss poll preparations, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would participate in the BJP’s youth wing conference to be held in Salem on February 6. BJP women’s wing conference would be organised at Rameswaram on February 14, he said.

Addressing a meeting of party cadres, Mr. Murugan hinted that the BJP would field its candidate in Tirunelveli Assembly constituency. “Our candidate should get elected from Tirunelveli to the Assembly,” he said.