NDA will form govt in T.N. again, says Murugan

12 January 2021 14:08 IST

Formal announcement on CM later

The National Democratic Alliance, which is already in power in Tamil Nadu, will form the government again after the next Assembly polls, BJP State president L. Murugan has said.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Mr. Murugan said the NDA’s Chief Minister is already ruling here (in Tamil Nadu) and would form the government again after the next Assembly polls when he answered a question as to whenthe BJP would form its government in Tamil Nadu.

When asked about the choice of the Chief Minister’s candidate, Mr. Murugan said the AIADMK had passed a resolution unanimously electing Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

The NDA’s leaders, after discussing about their choice with the constituents, would come out with the formal announcement, he clarified.

On a question if the Union Government, using Central agencies, was arm-twisting the AIADMK for continuation of electoral alliance and getting sizable number of Assembly constituencies, the BJP chief said there was no necessity for their party to threaten anyone for electoral gains.

Mr. Murugan exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-poll for which the candidate would be handpicked by the party high command.

When asked about Congress State president K.S. Alagiri’s charge that the BJP was treating AIADMK as a ‘second-grade party’,

Mr. Murugan said the Congress was not sure that it was still in the DMK-led electoral alliance as the latter was forcing every constituent party to contest in its symbol.

“Moreover, absolute confusion prevails in the DMK about its Chief Ministerial candidate as Stalin, Kanimozhi and Udhayanidhi Stalin are eying the post,” Mr. Murugan claimed.

He charged that the DMK was treating the women badly, verbally abused and manhandled a woman when she raised questions during a recent meeting chaired by Mr. Stalin and even its Alangulam MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna was not spared by the party cadres.

“She [Dr. Poongothai] was forced to fall at the feet of party cadres during a party meeting,” Mr. Murugan said adding that the people of Tamil Nadu would not lead a peaceful life if the DMK, which kept Tamil Nadu under utter darkness due to power cuts between 2006 and 2011 and grabbed thousands of acres of lands from innocents and the voiceless, returned to power.

When asked about actor Rajinikanth’s latest statement that he was pained at being forced to enter electoral politics, Mr. Murugan said: “He (Mr. Rajinikanth) who believes in spiritualism and nationalism would support us”.