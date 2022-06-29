NDA presidential candidate represents RSS ideology: CPI (M)

Theekathir celebrates its diamond jubilee

Communist Party of India (Marxist), state secretary, K. Balakrishnan. addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of Theekathir, the party organ, in Madurai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

Theekathir celebrates its diamond jubilee

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, was not acceptable to the Opposition parties not because she was as a representative of Scheduled Tribes, women and social justice but because she upholds the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS), said Communist Party of India (Marxist), State secretary, K. Balakrishnan.

Speaking at the diamond jubilee celebrations of 'Theekathir', the CPI (M) party organ, here on Wednesday, Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, supported freedom of speech during his foreign visit but in reality, a journalist, Mohammed Zubair, was arrested. Similarly, those who raised their voices against the murder of minorities during the 2002 Gujarat riots have also been arrested.

The Prime Minister bothered neither for the freedom of speech nor Parliamentary democracy.

The Centre was not allowing the DMK to function by denying the funds due to the State. The Governor was also sitting on 18 bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly, he charged.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the party was supporting the DMK to keep the communal BJP at bay in Tamil Nadu.

"While we support the good works of the DMK Government, we will fight for the livelihood issues of the working class," he said.

He wanted the DMK Government to re-introduce old pension scheme and not to recruit teachers on consolidated pay.

On Theekathir, he said that the party organ has remained the voice of the protesters, including farmers, workers, women and dalits.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that only the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam were bringing out party organ as dailies. "We are neither the ruling party nor the main opposition. But, we are bringing out four editions of Theekathir unlike the other two parties that have only one edition each," he said.

Theekathir is being brought out daily admist all odds so that the party workers were enlightened on many issues every day, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

He inaugurated the renovated Theekathir office building. Party leader, G. Ramakrishnan, unveiled the statue of Karl Marx.

Party leaders, T.K. Rangarajan, A. Soundararajan, and Theekathir Editor, Mathukoor Ramalingam, were among those who spoke.