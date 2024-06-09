NDA govt. will not last long due to BJP’s contradictory stance on ideology of its allies: Elangovan

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s inherent differences with its allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) on issues such as reservation for Muslims and caste-based census, the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, will not last long, said Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

Interacting with journalists in Madurai on Sunday, he said the only issue in which the BJP and the two alliance parties could mutually agree was on distribution of funds.

“On basic ideologies like reservation for Muslims and caste-based census TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and JDU leader, Nitish Kumar, cannot afford to strike a compromise with the BJP. Otherwise, the victory which they have tasted (in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections - AP ) in their States will soon ‘disappear’. They have realised it. Both have vast political experience and are skilful in bargaining effectively,” the former TNCC president said.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues with his old ways of handling issues, the allies who are supporting the BJP might pull out of the government even during the first Parliamentary meeting,” he felt.

Mr. Elangovan said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who contested unsuccessfully in Chennai South seat, had not come forward to help poor investors of Mylapore Hindu Benefit Fund, from which “ ₹520 crore has been reportedly siphoned off.”

“When the investors sought her help in getting back the money from the Fund, headed by NDA candidate for Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Devanathan Yadav, she ignored them,” he claimed.

On the defeat of BJP State president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore, he said, the rout of the party in Tamil Nadu, had only proved Congress leader Rahul Gandhi right, who had declared the BJP could never rule over the people of the State.

