GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

NDA govt. will not last long due to BJP’s contradictory stance on ideology of its allies: Elangovan

Chandra Babu Naidu, Nitish Kumar cannot afford to compromise on issues like reservation for Muslims and caste-based census, says the Congress leader

Published - June 09, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau
E.V.K.S. Elangovan

E.V.K.S. Elangovan

With the Bharatiya Janata Party’s inherent differences with its allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) on issues such as reservation for Muslims and caste-based census, the new National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre, will not last long, said Congress leader E.V.K.S. Elangovan.

Interacting with journalists in Madurai on Sunday, he said the only issue in which the BJP and the two alliance parties could mutually agree was on distribution of funds.

“On basic ideologies like reservation for Muslims and caste-based census TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu and JDU leader, Nitish Kumar, cannot afford to strike a compromise with the BJP. Otherwise, the victory which they have tasted (in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections - AP ) in their States will soon ‘disappear’. They have realised it. Both have vast political experience and are skilful in bargaining effectively,” the former TNCC president said.

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues with his old ways of handling issues, the allies who are supporting the BJP might pull out of the government even during the first Parliamentary meeting,” he felt.

Mr. Elangovan said BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, who contested unsuccessfully in Chennai South seat, had not come forward to help poor investors of Mylapore Hindu Benefit Fund, from which “ ₹520 crore has been reportedly siphoned off.”

“When the investors sought her help in getting back the money from the Fund, headed by NDA candidate for Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency, Devanathan Yadav, she ignored them,” he claimed.

On the defeat of BJP State president K. Annamalai in Coimbatore, he said, the rout of the party in Tamil Nadu, had only proved Congress leader Rahul Gandhi right, who had declared the BJP could never rule over the people of the State.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.