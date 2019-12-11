NCSC issues notice to DGP

Ramanathapuram

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued notice to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, seeking facts, information and action taken on the complaint made by Deeran Thirumurugan, a practising advocate that he was being harassed by the police.

In the December 9 dated notice, a copy of which was made available to The Hindu, Director of the Commission asked the DGP to submit the details within 20 days, failing which, the Commission would issue summons to the DGP for his personal appearance or by his representative before it.

Mr. Thirumurugan, in his compliant, said that while practising in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, he had been fighting for the welfare of fishermen and farmers by taking up their demands and taking part in agitations in support of their demands.

Claiming himself to be a social activist, he said he had never disturbed public peace or posed a thereat to social harmony.

However, after he had staged protests in support of fishermen in Morepannai fishing hamlet, when they opposed the Uppur Thermal power plant project and the ‘Sea water intake and outflow’ project on the ground that it would affect their livelihood, he was targeted by the police.

Recently, the district police issued notices asking him to execute bond, agreeing to maintain peace and good behaviour for two years, invoking sections 107 and 110 of Cr PC as if he was a habitual criminal.

After foisting a case that he instigated the people to turn against the government and oppose the thermal power plant project, the police took him into their custody after abusing him, he alleged. Police personnel visited his house at odd hours when he was away and threatened his wife and family members, he alleged.