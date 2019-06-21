NCPCR to hold special sittings in all 115 aspirational districts: Chairman

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) bench, which launched its special sitting programme here on Friday, would cover all the 115 aspirational districts, identified by NITI Aayog in the first phase before moving out to other districts, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo has said.

Addressing after inaugurating the special sitting of NCPCR bench, he said the special sittings were aimed at not only taking up matters of child right violations but also to gather inputs from various stakeholders that would help in making recommendations to the concerned authorities.

The sittings would be held in a phased manner and in the first phase, the bench would hold sittings in 50 select divisions, containing at least one district from the select 115 aspirational districts, he said. Pointing out that the aspirational districts were assessed based on five key parameters, he said three of the five parameters including, health and nutrition and education, which carried 30% weightage each, came under the monitoring mandate of NCPCR.

NCPCR member A. G. Anand described the NCPCR bench special sitting as a milestone in child protection. Before taking up child right violation cases from the districts of Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Pudukottai, Sivaganga, Dindigul, Thoothukudi and Theni, Mr. Kanoongo distributed ₹9.84 lakh to orphaned children to meet their medical and educational expenses.

In the day-long sitting, the bench, chaired by Mr Kanoongo and comprising Mr. Anand, Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson M. P. Nirmala, Collectors K Veera Raghava Rao (Ramanathapuram) and J. Jayakanthan (Sivaganga) received 215 petitions for disposal. Superintendent of Police Omprakash Meena was present during the hearing.

Parents of aggrieved children, representatives of voluntary and non-governmental organisations working for child right protection, officers from District Child Protection Units, Child Welfare Committees, Childline and officials from various government departments attended the special sitting. The bench took up cases relating to juvenile justice, education, POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences act), child labour, child marriage, child health and child psychology.