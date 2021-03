NCC cadets clear garbage

Madurai

04 March 2021 22:09 IST

About 100 cadets of National Cadet Corps from Lady Doak College and Sri Meenakshi Government Arts College for Women cleared garbage in the vicinity of Sundararaja Perumal Temple in Alagarkoil as part of Swachh Bharat Mission.

It was organised by 2 (Tamil Nadu) Girls Battalion NCC, Madurai, under the Commanding Officer of 2 (Tamil Nadu) Girls Battalion NCC S. Choudhuri. The cadets cleared huge quantities of garbage, mainly plastic bags and bottles.

