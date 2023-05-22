NCB takes control of boat from Gujarat near Thoothukudi

May 22, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Narcotics Control Bureau officials have detained a fishing boat from Gujarat which is suspected to have links with drug smugglers, near Thoothukudi.

According to sources, the action was linked to the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Indian Coast Guard jointly seizing 2,525 kg crystal methamphetamine from a ship sailing off Kochi coast last week. It was found the Gujarat-based ‘feeder vessel’ was disbursing the drug to be taken in smaller vessels to India, Sri Lanka and Maldives. Subsequently, patrolling along this region was intensified to track fishing boats and smaller ships taking the drug.

When officers spotted a fishing boat from Gujarat off Kochi coast, the NCB and the ICG started tracking it, which was proceeding towards Kanniyakumari after crossing Kochi. The NCB immediately dispatched a team, led by Inspector Arun, to Thoothukudi to monitor the movement of the boat even as ICG ships were keeping a tab on the boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said when the fishing craft with six crew members was crossing Kanniyakumari waters, it developed a technical snag and the NCB officers, who posed as fishermen, established contact with them. They also suggested to the boat’s crew over the phone to go to Tharuvaikulam near Thoothukudi to repair the boat. Subsequently, they sailed towards Tharuvaikulam.

When the boat was about to reach Tharuvaikulam coast on Monday, the NCB team took control of it and kept the boat’s crew in the boat itself. Though no contraband was recovered from the boat, the NCB team is likely to grill them as they suspect the crew in the boat had links with the drug smugglers. They have planned to take them to Chennai for further questioning, if required.