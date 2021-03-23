Nayak period inscription found

Professors S. Rajagopal and R. Praiya and students discovered a Nayak period inscription on a stone pillar at Papamadai of Avaniapuram village in Madurai.

Madurai

23 March 2021 22:21 IST

A team of professors and students of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College discovered a Nayak period inscription on a stone pillar at Papamadai of Avaniapuram village here.

Professors S. Rajagopal and R. Praiya and students Thavasi and Arjun identified the inscription.

The team discovered two stone pillars, around 10 feet in height and 1.5 feet in width, with 19 lines of inscriptions. Mr. Rajagopal said that according to the inscription, Algatchiyar Pillai had thanked King Veerappa Nayak for donating a land for construction of a sluice for irrigation. The guidance of renowned archaeologist C. Santhalingam was sought in deciphering the message of the inscription.