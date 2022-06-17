Naxal Special Division help build homes for tribals

A bhumi puja was held for building houses for tribals living in Vazhaigiri under Thandikudi police station range in Kodaikanal here on Friday.

An official release stated that under the guidance of District Superintendent of Police V. Baskaran, the district Naxal Special Division (NSD) police identified volunteers for construction of houses for 14 families belonging to the Vazhaigiri tribal village in Pannaikadu town panchayat.

The project would be undertaken at a cost of around ₹35 lakh.

Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer Murugesan, NSD inspector Jai Singh, special officers NSD were present on the occasion.

Further, on the directions of the SP, the Naxal Special Division would patrol the areas in Kodaikanal to ensure that crimes do not take place.

The release also stated that efforts are being taken to improve basic amenities of those residing in remote areas like providing shelter, drinking water, road facilities etc.