ADVERTISEMENT

Navy’s submarine becomes cynosure of all eyes at the VOC Port during visit of students, public

Published - September 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Students, teachers, and local residents visit the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Thursday as a mark of paying obeisance to the late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Hundreds of students and the public from various southern districts visited the V.O.C. Port.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the birth anniversary of martyr V.O. Chidambaram was celebrated on Thursday, the VOC Port allowed the public and the students to visit the harbour as part of the celebrations. With hundreds of visitors from various southern districts waiting in long queues, the port authorities allowed them to take a look at the bulk cargo and container ships berthed in the seaport. They had a look at the loading and unloading of cargo and containers from the ships.

Since the Indian Navy’s submarine had been berthed in the port, the visitors were not allowed to board any of the ships.

The port authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the visit.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

District Collector K. Elambahavath and Superintendent of Police Albert John garlanded the statue of VOC at his memorial in Ottapidaaram, his birthplace. After honouring VOC’s descendent U. Selvi, the Collector took a look at the photos of VOC in the memorial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US