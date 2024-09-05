GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Navy’s submarine becomes cynosure of all eyes at the VOC Port during visit of students, public

Published - September 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Students, teachers, and local residents visit the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Thursday as a mark of paying obeisance to the late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram.

Students, teachers, and local residents visit the VOC Port in Thoothukudi on Thursday as a mark of paying obeisance to the late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Hundreds of students and the public from various southern districts visited the V.O.C. Port.

As the birth anniversary of martyr V.O. Chidambaram was celebrated on Thursday, the VOC Port allowed the public and the students to visit the harbour as part of the celebrations. With hundreds of visitors from various southern districts waiting in long queues, the port authorities allowed them to take a look at the bulk cargo and container ships berthed in the seaport. They had a look at the loading and unloading of cargo and containers from the ships.

Since the Indian Navy’s submarine had been berthed in the port, the visitors were not allowed to board any of the ships.

The port authorities had made elaborate arrangements for the visit.

District Collector K. Elambahavath and Superintendent of Police Albert John garlanded the statue of VOC at his memorial in Ottapidaaram, his birthplace. After honouring VOC’s descendent U. Selvi, the Collector took a look at the photos of VOC in the memorial.

Published - September 05, 2024 07:39 pm IST

