Navas Kani defeats OPS by 1.66 lakh votes in Ramanathapuram

Published - June 04, 2024 11:00 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

IUML candidate K. Navas Kani, who won Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha Constituency, receiving Certificate of Election from Collector and District Election Officer B. Vishnu Chandran on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

Sitting MP and DMK ally IUML’s candidate K. Navas Kani registered a remarkable victory from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency on Tuesday.

While Mr. Navas Kani polled 5,09,664 votes, O. Panneerselvam, Independent candidate supported by the BJP, bagged 3,42,882 votes, AIADMK candidate Jayaperumal secured 99,780 votes and Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate Dr. Chandra Prabha Jeyapaul bagged 97,672 votes. As many as 6,275 voters pressed NOTA button.

Winning by a margin of 1,66,782 votes, Mr. Navas Kani told reporters that the people had voted for restoring the Constitution and criticised the opponents for dividing the people on casteist and communal lines. He thanked the DMK leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his support, and party cadres and alliance leaders for ensuring his victory.

The MP-elect said he would always be accessible and bring in more development to the constituency.

Returning Officer B. Vishnu Chandran and General Observer Bhandari Yadav were present at the counting centre from the time of start of the counting process at 8 a.m.

On declaration of the final result, Mr. Navas Kani received the Certificate of Election from the RO, in the presence of State Minister Raja Kannappan and MLA Muthuramalingam.

There were 25 candidates in the fray and 11,69,036 votes (68.19%) were polled.

Five Panneerselvams

Interestingly, there were five Panneerselvams in the election for the constituency and despite all odds, former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam bagged 3,42,882 votes on jackfruit symbol.

The votes polled by the namesakes, though, were very low: Panneerselvam, son of Oyyathevar, bagged 1,929 votes; Panneerselvam, son of Otchathevar, got 572 votes; Panneerselvam, son of Ochappan, secured 2,981 votes; and Panneerselvam, son of Oyyaram, polled 1,376 votes.

