Navaratri festival at Ramakrishna Math

MADURAI

Sri Ramakrishna Math here has planned to celebrate Navaratri festival from October 11 to 15.

In a press release here on Saturday, Swami Kamalatmananda said that to celebrate the festival, an eight foot holy image of Sri Durga Devi has been brought from Kolkata for worship. Chanting of Chandi (Devi Mahathmiyam) will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on all these days.

On October 13, Maha Ashtami day will be celebrated with a special puja following homam and special lecture. After all these programmes, lunch prasad will be served to all.

Ayutha puja and Saraswati puja will be celebrated on October 14 and Vijayadasami on October 15. Akshrabyasam (Vidyarambam), initiating education for children, will be conducted in the temple free of cost.