Navaratri celebrations begin in Thoothukudi district

October 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

As the nine-day Navaratri celebration started on Sunday, people purchased kolu dolls on themes such as Meenakshi Sundareswarar pattabishekam, Gita Upadesam and Ramayana at shops in Thoothukudi.

The kolu dolls have been procured from Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai, Kancheepuram, Panruti, Cuddalore and other places for the annual festival. The idols of various deities, ranging from five inches to five feet in height, are priced at around ₹2,000.

Besides individual or stand alone dolls, the crafts persons have also produced theme-based sets depicting scenes from the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Gita Upadesam and models of the celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar, Azhwars, Lalithambigai, devotees of Sabarimala Ayyappan, among others, which are selling like hot cakes, said Periasamy, who has hired a private kalyana mandapam in Thoothukudi to display the dolls.

The are about 47 types of kolu doll sets that are theme-based, he added.

Apart from deities, there are also models of political leaders such as MGR, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.

Kulasekaranpattinam

The nine-day Dussera festival began at Kulasekaranpattinam in Thoothkudi with the hoisting of the holy flag on Sunday.

Thousands of devotees, who had assembled at Gnanamoorthiswarar Mutharamman Temple, chanted ‘Om Kali’ ‘Jai Kali as the holy flag was being brought in a procession.

After special abishekam, the flag was hoisted at 9.15 a.m.. The devotees said they had tied a special kaapu on their hands and would fast till the festival ended on October 23.

The famous Soorasamharam will take place on October 24 and devotees from different parts of the country are expected to arrive here to witness the event. According to many pilgrims, the festival has been popular from time immemorial as it bears many similarities to he Dussera celebration in Mysuru.

In view of the festival, police have made elaborate security arrangements. On the first day, devotees thronged the town and free flow of vehicles was affected at Tiruchendur, Udangudi and Kulasekaranpattinam.

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, led by Joint Commissioner M. Anbumani, Thakkar T. Shankar and Executive Officer R. Ramasubramanian, said the procession of the deity would be held daily at 10 p.m. after special abishekam.