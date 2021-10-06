Navarathiri celebrations begin in Meenakshi temple

No archanas will be done for devotees during the special pujas to be performed to the moolasthana Meenakshi Amman during the Navarathiri celebrations to be held at Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple from October 7 to 15.

In a statement, its Joint Commissioner and Executive Officer Chelladurai, said that archanas will be done for a decorated Meenakshi Amman kept at the golu mandapam.

He appealed to the devotees who want to donate golu dolls for the Navarathri golu arrangement to hand them over at the office of the Superintendent.

However, the devotees would be allowed to have darshan of the special decoration to the moolasthana Amman of the previous day between October 7 and 14 (except for Friday, Saturday and Sunday) after the opening of the temple at 5.30 a.m.

Meanwhile, a statement from the Deputy Commissioner and Executive Officer of Prasanna Venkatachalapathy Temple at Tallakulam, said that the Purattasi festival in the temple will be conducted within the temple premises without any devotees due to COVID-19 precautions.

The festival will begin with flag hoisting on Thursday and go on till October 18.

The pallakku procession in the mornings and evenings will be taken out within the temple precinct. Devotees will not be allowed to witness the procession, the statement said.

Meanwhile, saplings of Kadamba trees were planted in the railing garden around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple by the students of Meenakashi Sundareswarar Girls School. Temple Thakkar Karumuttu T. Kannan, and Mr. Chelladurai, were present.

New dresses and sweets were also distributed to the students on the occasion.