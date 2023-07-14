Naval officer injured in road accident in Rameswaram

July 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

A senior Naval official from Visakapattinam, Ashok (43), sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a speeding van near the bus stand in Rameswaram on Friday. Police said that Mr. Ashok, along with his family members, had come to Rameswaram and were staying in a hotel. When he came out for a morning walk, a van from Madurai, carrying five persons, hit him on the Madurai highway. After first aid, he was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.