HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naval officer injured in road accident in Rameswaram

July 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A senior Naval official from Visakapattinam, Ashok (43), sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a speeding van near the bus stand in Rameswaram on Friday. Police said that Mr. Ashok, along with his family members, had come to Rameswaram and were staying in a hotel. When he came out for a morning walk, a van from Madurai, carrying five persons, hit him on the Madurai highway. After first aid, he was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.