Naval officer injured in road accident in Rameswaram

July 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST

A senior Naval official from Visakapattinam, Ashok (43), sustained serious injuries when he was hit by a speeding van near the bus stand in Rameswaram on Friday. Police said that Mr. Ashok, along with his family members, had come to Rameswaram and were staying in a hotel. When he came out for a morning walk, a van from Madurai, carrying five persons, hit him on the Madurai highway. After first aid, he was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital and was later shifted to a private hospital in Madurai.