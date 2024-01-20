ADVERTISEMENT

‘Naturopathy course will be introduced at Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research soon’

January 20, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, handing over degree certificate to students at the 13th convocation of Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

Students of the Institute of Gandhian Studies and Research were conferred with degrees at the 13th convocation ceremony held at the Gandhi Memorial Museum in Madurai on Saturday.  

About 60 students, who completed their Postgraduate Diploma and Diploma in Yoga during 2022-2023 were conferred with degrees.  

J. Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Madurai Kamaraj University, who delivered the chief guest address, stressed the importance of yoga and naturopathy in the everyday life of people.  

Prof. Kumar expressed the need for a moral education subject in schools as he said, “Many schools for no reason have removed the subject entirely from the curriculum. The subject should be reinstated in schools to inculcate moral values in the student.” 

He highlighted the recent development of modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) in almost all fields, including art. “It is developing and being used in such a rate that about 40% to 50% of the population could lose their jobs,” he added.  

Pointing to the innovations, the VC said that students in addition to focusing on yoga and mental development should also have a broad knowledge of the recent development in technologies to keep them ready for the changing world and employment opportunities.  

“Works for introducing naturopathy course in the institute are under way. If the course is introduced, it will help many people willing to learn natural medicine,” said K.R. Nanda Rao, Secretary, Gandhi Memorial Museum. 

As people’s interest in recent days has inclined more towards a natural way of living, courses related to that would help in fulfilling their interests, he added.

