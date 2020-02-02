Native roosters showcased

Dindigul

On the lines of shows for native dog breeds, an exclusive show for native roosters was held at Kuttiyapatti near here on Sunday.

The show that was conducted inside a private farm attracted about 400 participants from various districts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring States of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and a large number of enthusiastic audiences.

The highlight of the show was the rare and endangered native breeds that are reportedly on the verge of extinction, including the Kilimooku seval (a variety of rooster whose beak resembles that of a parakeet), virisivaal (the tail feathers resemble a hand fan).

The typicality of these birds is said to be their sheer size and majestic appearance. The tails alone can reach up to two to three feet and they have a prominent crest on the head. Native roosters were sold for ₹20,000 an up to ₹ 2 lakh, based on the breed.

A passion among birdkeepers, these roosters are sought after for their characteristic fighting behaviour and are fed millets and nuts such as almonds and cashews. The expo was being held for the sixth consecutive year and the best rooster will be awarded a medal.