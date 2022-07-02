National workshop on IPR held
A national workshop on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), Start-up and Innovations was held at Madurai Kamaraj University here on Friday.
Inaugurating the workshop, Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar elaborated on the significance and the challenges involved in the area. The workshop was divided into five technical sessions and participants were briefed about the basics, training and filing procedures.
A university press statement said the aim of the workshop was to encourage, inspire and nurture young minds by translating their ideas into innovations and build start-ups, create intellectual property rights and an entrepreneurship culture.
A. Kantha Babu, Director, Centre for Intellectual Property Rights, Anna University, G. Gnana Kumar and K. Chandrasekaran of Madurai Kamaraj University were present.
