HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

National Voters Day rally taken out

January 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Ramanthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
College students taking out a voters awareness rally in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

College students taking out a voters awareness rally in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: L. Balachandar

A rally to create awareness of the significance of every voter casting his vote was organised as part of National Voters Day here on Wednesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, who flagged off the rally, said that it was important for every citizen who has attained 18 years of age to get included in the voter list.

Similarly, it was also imperative for every voter to exercise their franchise in every election as part of discharging their democratic duty, he added.

Over 300 students took out the rally with placards. District Revenue Officer, Gopy, Tahsildar (Elections), Ravichandran, Ramanathapuram Tahsildar, Suresh, were present.

In Virudhungar, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributed certificates of appreciation to officials for their meritorious work in the tasks of summary revision of voter list and linking of Aadhaar with voter identity cards.

Similarly, he distributed prizes to winners of various competitions held on the occasion of the National Voters Day.

He also flagged off a two-wheeler rally and also participated in the awareness rally.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, and Revenue Divisional Officers R.R. Viswanathan, Anitha and Kalyankumar were among those who were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.