National Voters Day rally taken out

January 25, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Ramanthapuram

A rally to create awareness of the significance of every voter casting his vote was organised as part of National Voters Day here on Wednesday.

Collector Johny Tom Varghese, who flagged off the rally, said that it was important for every citizen who has attained 18 years of age to get included in the voter list.

Similarly, it was also imperative for every voter to exercise their franchise in every election as part of discharging their democratic duty, he added.

Over 300 students took out the rally with placards. District Revenue Officer, Gopy, Tahsildar (Elections), Ravichandran, Ramanathapuram Tahsildar, Suresh, were present.

In Virudhungar, Collector J. Meghanath Reddy distributed certificates of appreciation to officials for their meritorious work in the tasks of summary revision of voter list and linking of Aadhaar with voter identity cards.

Similarly, he distributed prizes to winners of various competitions held on the occasion of the National Voters Day.

He also flagged off a two-wheeler rally and also participated in the awareness rally.

District Revenue Officer J. Ravikumar, and Revenue Divisional Officers R.R. Viswanathan, Anitha and Kalyankumar were among those who were present.