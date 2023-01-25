ADVERTISEMENT

National Voters’ Day observed

January 25, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Visakan flagging off a voters’ awareness rally in Dindigul on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Collector S. Visakan presided over the observance of the 13th National Voters’ Day at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the Collector administered a pledge to the officials of various departments on the occasion. They vowed to have a firm faith in democracy, to uphold the democratic values of our country and to exercise their voting franchise in every election without fear or influence of religion, race or caste.

Mr Visakan distributed certificates and cash prizes to the students who won at the district level competitions held to create awareness on voting and elections. It included music, painting, and a quiz. He also felicitated the winners of the rangoli competition in which members of women self-help groups participated.

Earlier, he flagged off an awareness rally which began from the Collector’s camp office, passed via the District Head Post Office, Kamarajar Bus Stand, flower market, Government Medical College Hospital and culminated at the camp office. More than 100 school and college students, members of NGOs and Nehru Yuva Kendra took part in the rally.

Dindigul Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar and others were present.

