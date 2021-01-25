National Voters’ Day observed

Collector T. Anbalagan administering the Voters’ Day pledge to students at Lady Doak College in Madurai on Monday.

25 January 2021 23:38 IST

Madurai

Stressing the need for casting votes without fail, Collector T. Anbalagan said that it was an important part of the nation-building exercise. He was addressing students who were newly registered as voters at an event held as part of the National Voters’ day at Lady Doak College here on Monday in collaboration with the Collectorate and Madurai Corporation.

The Collector told the students not to consider the election day as holiday and urged them to cast their votes without fail. It was a collective responsibility, he said. He administered voters' pledge at the event. The newly registered voters received their voter identity card from the Collector. The Principal and Secretary of Lady Doak College Christianna Singh welcomed the gathering.

