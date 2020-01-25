National Voters Day observed

RAMANATHAPURAM/SIVAGANGA

Over 500 students from various colleges took out an awareness rally for National Voters Day from the Ramalingavilasam palace to the Revenue Divsional Office in Ramanathapuram on Saturday. Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao flagged off the rally and urged people to vote in elections. He said that the district has a total electorate of 11,22,442 and that new voters are being added to the list. He said that those who have completed 18 years must register themselves in the list.

A variety of competitions were held for schoolchildren on the occasion and prizes distributed. A rangoli was drawn emphasizing the importance of voting.

In Sivaganga district, students carried placards with slogans to create awareness of voting and walked from the palace gate to the Collectorate. Collector J. Jayakanthan distributed certificates to women self-help groups and students and everyone took an oath to vote in elections.

Theni and Dindigul

National Voters Day was celebrated with a rally from the municipal office to the old bus stand in Theni. Collector M. Pallavi Baldev appreciated the work of election officials in the conduct of elections and appealed to the people to add their names to the voter list. She distributed voter ID card to new voters as per the latest list.

In Dindigul, a rally was taken out involving students from collector’s residence to Round Road.

A five kg cake was cut by the Divisional Revenue Officer P. Velu to celebrate the occasion and professor of Political Science Mr. Nakeeran from Gandhigram Rural Institute delivered a talk.