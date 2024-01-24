ADVERTISEMENT

National Voters’ Day observed in southern districts

January 24, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean G. Sivakumar administering a pledge to staff on voter awareness on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The National Voters’ Day was observed at the District Collectorate on Wednesday. Even though the ‘National Voters’ Day’ is observed on January 25 every year to encourage all voters to exercise their franchise without fail, it was observed a day in advance as Thursday will be ‘government holiday’ in view of ‘Thai poosam’. District Revenue Officer M. Suganya administered ‘National Voters’ Day’ awareness pledge to the District Collectorate staff. In Thoothukudi, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi administered the pledge to the Collectorate staff while Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy administered the pledge to the Corporation staff. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan administered National Voters’ Day awareness pledge to the policemen and the ministerial staff and Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital G. Sivakumar administered the pledge in the TKMCH.

