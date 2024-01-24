GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National Voters’ Day observed in southern districts

January 24, 2024 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean G. Sivakumar administering a pledge to staff on voter awareness on Wednesday.

Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital Dean G. Sivakumar administering a pledge to staff on voter awareness on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The National Voters’ Day was observed at the District Collectorate on Wednesday. Even though the ‘National Voters’ Day’ is observed on January 25 every year to encourage all voters to exercise their franchise without fail, it was observed a day in advance as Thursday will be ‘government holiday’ in view of ‘Thai poosam’. District Revenue Officer M. Suganya administered ‘National Voters’ Day’ awareness pledge to the District Collectorate staff. In Thoothukudi, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi administered the pledge to the Collectorate staff while Corporation Mayor Jegan Periyasamy administered the pledge to the Corporation staff. Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan administered National Voters’ Day awareness pledge to the policemen and the ministerial staff and Dean, Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital G. Sivakumar administered the pledge in the TKMCH.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.