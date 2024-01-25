National Voters’ Day observed; EVM demo vehicles to visit rural areas in districts

January 25, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan flagged off the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) demo vehicle here as part of National Voters’ Day celebrations on Thursday.

As the Parliamentary elections are to be held either in April or May, the EVM demo vehicle was flagged off on Thursday to create awareness among the voters of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai Assembly segments. The vehicle with large LED screen will visit various parts of these two Assembly constituencies and explain to the voters how to cast their votes in EVMs connected with VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail).

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dyandeorao was present.

Similarly, Sub-Collector, Cheranmahadevi, Arpit Jain flagged off the EVM demo vehicle meant for Ambasamudram, Nanguneri and Radhapuram Assembly constituencies.

In Thoothukudi, District Collector G. Lakshmipathi flagged off the EVM demo vehicle, which will visit all six Assembly segments viz. Vilaathikulam, Ottapidaaram, Kovilpatti, Thoothukudi, Srivaikundam and Tiruchendur.

The Collector also gave away prizes to winners of inter-school and inter-college National Voters’ Day competitions and honoured the election awareness campaign ambassadors.

District Revenue Officer S. Ajay Srinivasan was present.

Kanniyakumari District Collector P. N. Sridhar flagged off the voters’ awareness rally in Nagercoil on Thursday. NCC cadets and ex-servicemen participated in the rally.

The Collector also flagged off the EVM demo vehicle and handed over the Electors’ Photo Identity Card to a few new voters.